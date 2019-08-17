Augusta

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday for north/south were Ken Harvey and Diane Bishop, Warren Wilson and Jan Arey, and Dan Townsend and Elsa Falls. East/west winners were Ron Cote and Frank Shorey, Nancy Lenfest and Nancy Lindgren, with a tie between Sharron Hinckley and John Hackett, and David Offer and Glenn Angell. Winners on Thursday were Les Buzzell and Anil Goswami, Nancy Fritz and Janet Arey, and Glenn Angell and Tom Simmons.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Willie Pouliot and Dick Quinlan, Carroll and Audrey Harding, and Ken Harvey and Di Bishop.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

Hallowell

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Keith Todd. Sharon Todd placed second and Diane Dionne placed third.

Thursday’s winner was Keith Todd. Sharon Todd placed second and Ben Parish placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club meets from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

