BELGRADE — Belgrade’s seasonal residents are invited to come hear about town services, to ask questions and to meet new Town Manager Anthony Wilson during an open forum at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Town Office, 990 Augusta Road.

Although the gathering is meant to update the town’s summer residents, all of Belgrade’s citizens are invited and welcome. Topics will include completion of the Village streetscaping project this fall, the repaving of local roads, tax collections and lake-related issues.

For more information, contact Wilson at 495-2258.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
August, belgrade maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.