BELGRADE — Belgrade’s seasonal residents are invited to come hear about town services, to ask questions and to meet new Town Manager Anthony Wilson during an open forum at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Town Office, 990 Augusta Road.

Although the gathering is meant to update the town’s summer residents, all of Belgrade’s citizens are invited and welcome. Topics will include completion of the Village streetscaping project this fall, the repaving of local roads, tax collections and lake-related issues.

For more information, contact Wilson at 495-2258.

