IN ANSON, Friday at 9:37 a.m., mischief was reported on River Road.
5:01 p.m., assault was reported on New Portland Road.
5:06 p.m., assault was reported on West Mills Road.
Saturday, 10:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brook Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:28 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.
8:50 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Murray Street.
9:10 a.m., a dog bite was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.
9:29 a.m., counterfeiting was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
10:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.
10:26 a.m., trespassing was reported on Federal Street.
11:20 a.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.
12:37 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stewart Lane.
1 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.
1:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
4:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
5:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.
5:28 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Johnson Street.
6:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Bangor Lane.
7:03 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Water Street.
7:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.
7:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Marketplace Drive.
7:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.
8:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.
9:12 p.m., a person was reported missing from Stephen King Drive.
10:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hospital Street.
11:38 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Second Avenue.
11:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.
Saturday at 3:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:20 a.m., assault was reported on Page Terrace.
4:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oakland Road.
7:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Montcalm Street.
Saturday, 12:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quebec Street and the University of Maine.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 3:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Orchard Street.
11:17 a.m., harassment was reported on Philbrick Street.
3:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.
5:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Maple Avenue.
Saturday, 4:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street and Poverty Lane.
10:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Avenue.
IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 10:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.
Saturday at 1:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 5:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Carson Hill Road.
IN MADISON, Friday at 2:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Abnaki Road.
8:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.
IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 8:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Taylor Road.
Saturday, 12:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 4:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Hill Drive.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.
9:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.
11:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 1:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Court Street.
1:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cross Street.
4:37 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on North Avenue.
5:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.
7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.
7:28 p.m., assault was reported on Constitution Avenue.
8:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.
10:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Avenue.
11:29 a.m., vandalism was reported on Lawton Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 9:02 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Hartland Road.
IN TEMPLE, Friday at 10:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Day Mountain Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.
9:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Drummond Avenue.
10:26 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Ridgewood avenue.
10:42 a.m., harassment was reported on High Street.
3:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Street.
3:26 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Front Street.
4:10 p.m., a burglary was reported on Winter Street.
4:49 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Plaza.
4:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.
5:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Heritage Lane.
6:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
6:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.
7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chase Avenue.
7:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Park Street.
9:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bell Street.
11:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
Saturday, 1:24 a.m., a fight was reported at the Concourse.
2:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.
IN WINTHROP, Friday at 12:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
7:22 p.m., a juvenile problem was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 12:24 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Pond View Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:04 p.m., David A. Dostie, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a car accident on Old Belgrade Road.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 3:21 p.m., Daniel Brian Bourgoin, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence.
4:30 p.m., John Kennedy, 38, was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
6:43 p.m., Jesse James Gaudette, 30, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.
6:47 p.m., Nathaniel Oliver, 28, was arrested on a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked.
9:14 p.m., Dana Andrew Dodge, 42, of Clinton, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9 p.m., Queen Akers, 25, of Waterville was arrested on two warrants and charges of terrorizing, tampering with a victim, violating conditions of release and drinking in public.
10:01 p.m., Thomas Sage, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
Saturday, 1:29 a.m., Cory Paoletti, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 10:37 p.m., a 41-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a defective vehicle following a traffic stop on Capitol Street.
Saturday at 1:21 a.m., a 29-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license, elevated by a prior conviction, following a traffic stop near Water and Bridge streets.
