IN ANSON, Friday at 9:37 a.m., mischief was reported on River Road.

5:01 p.m., assault was reported on New Portland Road.

5:06 p.m., assault was reported on West Mills Road.

Saturday, 10:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brook Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:28 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.

8:50 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Murray Street.

9:10 a.m., a dog bite was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

9:29 a.m., counterfeiting was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

10:26 a.m., trespassing was reported on Federal Street.

11:20 a.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.

12:37 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stewart Lane.

1 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

1:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.

5:28 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Johnson Street.

6:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Bangor Lane.

7:03 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Water Street.

7:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.

7:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Marketplace Drive.

7:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

8:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

9:12 p.m., a person was reported missing from Stephen King Drive.

10:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hospital Street.

11:38 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Second Avenue.

11:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

Saturday at 3:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:20 a.m., assault was reported on Page Terrace.

4:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oakland Road.

7:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Montcalm Street.

Saturday, 12:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quebec Street and the University of Maine.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 3:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Orchard Street.

11:17 a.m., harassment was reported on Philbrick Street.

3:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

5:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Maple Avenue.

Saturday, 4:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street and Poverty Lane.

10:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 10:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

Saturday at 1:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 5:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Carson Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 2:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Abnaki Road.

8:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 8:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Taylor Road.

Saturday, 12:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 4:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Hill Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

9:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.

11:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 1:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Court Street.

1:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cross Street.

4:37 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on North Avenue.

5:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.

7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

7:28 p.m., assault was reported on Constitution Avenue.

8:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

10:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:29 a.m., vandalism was reported on Lawton Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 9:02 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Hartland Road.

IN TEMPLE, Friday at 10:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Day Mountain Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

9:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Drummond Avenue.

10:26 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Ridgewood avenue.

10:42 a.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

3:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Street.

3:26 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Front Street.

4:10 p.m., a burglary was reported on Winter Street.

4:49 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Plaza.

4:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

5:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Heritage Lane.

6:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

6:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chase Avenue.

7:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Park Street.

9:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bell Street.

11:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

Saturday, 1:24 a.m., a fight was reported at the Concourse.

2:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 12:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:22 p.m., a juvenile problem was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 12:24 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Pond View Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:04 p.m., David A. Dostie, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a car accident on Old Belgrade Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 3:21 p.m., Daniel Brian Bourgoin, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence.

4:30 p.m., John Kennedy, 38, was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.

6:43 p.m., Jesse James Gaudette, 30, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

6:47 p.m., Nathaniel Oliver, 28, was arrested on a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked.

9:14 p.m., Dana Andrew Dodge, 42, of Clinton, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9 p.m., Queen Akers, 25, of Waterville was arrested on two warrants and charges of terrorizing, tampering with a victim, violating conditions of release and drinking in public.

10:01 p.m., Thomas Sage, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday, 1:29 a.m., Cory Paoletti, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 10:37 p.m., a 41-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a defective vehicle following a traffic stop on Capitol Street.

Saturday at 1:21 a.m., a 29-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license, elevated by a prior conviction, following a traffic stop near Water and Bridge streets.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: