Elder Noah Hunter of Reno, Nevada, will join Elder Caleb Steenson, of Syracuse, Utah, as they hold an open house discussion from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the local ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel at 1182 Main St. and U.S. Route 202, in Monmouth.

The topic will be from the bible, Ephesians 2:19-21, and they will answer the question, “What is meant by the gospel restoration,” and what significance does it have on christian religion?

Light refreshments will follow. Everyone is welcome.

These two missionaries recently were assigned to the Winthrop, Readfield, Leeds, Livermore Falls, Wayne, Wales, Litchfield and Monmouth area. For more information, call the missionaries at 408-5924.

