The Maine Alpaca Barn at 332 Townhouse Road in Whitefield has opened a new gift shop and will hold a grand opening Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The farm has 19 alpacas and has been owned by Linda and Alan Russo since 2004.

Linda Russo said she has been using their fiber for years making yarns and hats, and decided to open a gift shop with those alpaca-sourced items. The grand opening will include drawings for 15%-50% off store items, which include yarn, pillows, hats, scarves and Amish-quilted products.

Normal business hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 549-5754.

Kim Hawkes joins as new agent at Fontaine Team

Kim Hawkes is a new agent at the new Fairfield branch office of the Fontaine Family — The Real Estate Leader

Hawkes grew up in Fairfield, and graduated from Lawrence High School. She also attended University of Maine at Augusta and graduated in 1994 with a bachelor of arts degree in public administration. She began her real estate career in 2010 and has since grown to be a top producer, received awards and is continuously highly referred by past clients. She is a full-time associate broker who works with buyers, sellers and investors. As a lifelong Maine resident, her knowledge of central Maine and the surrounding areas is a benefit to assisting clients who are moving locally or relocating to the area. Whether from across the United States or internationally, Hawkes is here to help with all of their needs.

Hawkes is embedded in the community where she has served on many volunteer boards and committees, which include the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and the Waterville Rotary Club. She has worked with several large, reputable companies both nationally and locally. She has a wealth of customer service experience in the various positions including sales, marketing, fundraising and event planning.

She lives in Fairfield, has two grown children, and will work out of the branch office at 43 Western Ave., Fairfield.

GHM executive earns certification, agent earns top honor

The designation of Certified Insurance Counselor has been conferred on Melissa Davenport, account executive of GHM Insurance in Waterville, following her completion of a rigorous insurance education program sponsored by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors. This accomplishment is affirmed by the president of the Society of CIC, Dr. William T. Hold, Ph.D., CIC, CPCU, CLU. The full CIC credentials were sent to Davenport on June 28 in official confirmation of the achievement, according to a news release from GHM Insurance.

The Society of CIC is a key member of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, one of the nation’s top providers of insurance and risk management education.

Davenport has completed five CIC courses and the corresponding comprehensive examinations that focus on all major fields of insurance and insurance management, such as property and casualty, personal and commercial lines, commercial multiline, agency management, insurance company operations, life and health, and risk management.

Also, Safeco Insurance has selected Martha Wentwork for an Award of Excellence. Fewer than 5% of insurance agents across the country who sell Safeco Insurance personal lines policies receive this prestigious honor, according to a news release from GHM Insurance.

“Martha provides our clients with the insurance protection they need at the right price,” said Bill Mitchell, owner of GHM, according to the release. “Safeco shares that same value, and we are thrilled that Martha has been recognized with one of the company’s top honors.”

To receive a Safeco Award of Excellence, an insurance agent must have a strong relationship with Safeco and superior underwriting skills.

“Outstanding underwriting and strong partnerships benefit GHM’s customers,” said Bill Mitchell, according to the release. “Because Safeco Insurance supports independent insurance agents as trusted advisors, I am honored to have been selected for the Award of Excellence.”

