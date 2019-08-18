A South Berwick man died Saturday after his motor vehicle crashed into a tree in the vicinity of 60 Knights Pond Road in South Berwick.
In a press release posted on its Facebook page Sunday, the South Berwick Police Department identified the victim as Brian G. Day, 56.
Police said Day may have experienced a medical event when his Jeep crossed the centerline shortly after noon, left the road and struck a tree. Day, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was transported to Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, where he died.
“Officers are investigating the possibility that a medical episode preceded the accident. An autopsy will be conducted … by the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office,” South Berwick police said.
Knights Pond Road was partially closed for more than two hours following the crash.
The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to call the South Berwick Police Department at 384-2254.
