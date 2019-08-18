MOUNT VERNON — Dr. Shaw Memorial Library will host an author talk by Sarah Carlson at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 344 Pond Road, Route 41.

Carlson, of Farmington, is a photographer, poet, widow, mother, outdoorswoman and more, and she reminds us that we all have so many pieces to our lives.

She began combining her poetry with photographs after the loss of her husband. Her book “The Radiance of Change,” is rich in imagery, metaphor, and the potential for healing.

In both her poetry and discussions, she makes real connections with readers and listeners.

The program is free and open to all. For more information, call the library at 293-2565.

