JAY — St. Rose of Lima Parish is now in its third century of service as a place where the faithful of the Jay area gather together to be strengthened as a community, inspired by the light of Christ, and aided by the grace of the sacraments, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, Bishop Robert P. Deeley will celebrate the 125th anniversary mass at St. Rose of Lima on 1 Church St., at 4 p.m. Following the Mass, a dinner and reception will be held in the parish hall.

Tickets for the dinner are $10 with all proceeds benefitting the parish’s social ministry program. Children younger than 12 will be admitted for free. Tickets will be sold after masses at St. Rose of Lima and are available at the parish office. The dinner is expected to sell out, according to the release.

To learn more about the parish, the anniversary Mass, or the anniversary dinner, contact St. Rose of Lima Parish at 897-2173.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: