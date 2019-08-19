MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire authorities say a man walked into a police department to report a stolen gun, then pulled out a gun and didn’t surrender before officers used a stun gun on him.

Police said 30-year-old Khalid Dibi talked to the Manchester Police Department clerk at about 10:15 a.m. Monday. He pulled a gun out of a bag and pointed it outward, in no particular direction. Officers told him to surrender, but Dibi didn’t comply. They used a stun gun and took him into custody.

Police said there were a couple of people in the lobby who left quickly. No one was hurt.

Dibi was charged with criminal threatening, reckless conduct, receiving stolen property and preventative detention. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer or a court appearance.

