MADRID TOWNSHIP — A local man allegedly fired a handgun Sunday into the air in front of another person in a dispute over a bear baiting site.

Franklin County Deputy Alan Elmes and Sgt. Brad Scovil received a report of shots fired at about 11:50 a.m. as a result of a disturbance at a residence on the Center Road involving two men, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in an email.

Both men then separated.

Elmes went to the residence of the person who made the complaint, interviewed him and then went to interview A. Clifford Brown, 66, at his house on Center Road.

Brown was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and taken to Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington.

The man who made the complaint had gone to Brown’s residence to confront him about the baiting site, according to Nichols.

“The discussion became heated to the point where the suspect fired a handgun into the air in front of the complainant,” Nichols’ wrote.

Brown was released from jail Monday on $1,500 cash bail.

A conviction on a threatening charge carries a maximum five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

