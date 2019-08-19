WASHINGTON — Lawyers for a Maryland man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial” are asking the Supreme Court to step into the case.
Lawyers for defendant Adnan Syed say in court papers Monday that the justices should order a new trial for Syed and reverse a Maryland court ruling against him. Syed claims his trial lawyer violated his constitutional right to competent representation because she failed to investigate an alibi witness.
Syed is serving a life sentence after he was convicted in 2000 of strangling 17-year-old Hae Min Lee and burying her body in a Baltimore park. Syed and Lee were high-school classmates who had dated.
In its debut 2014 season, the “Serial” podcast shined a spotlight on the case that led to renewed court proceedings.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Live auction, yard sale planned for Aug. 24 in Jefferson
-
Community
Skowhegan’s Bragg named Clarkson University Presidential Scholar
-
Nation & World
Planned Parenthood predicts women will ‘delay or go without care’ as it leaves federal program
-
Local & State
WGME, other Sinclair stations, run stories promoting Trump campaign merchandise
-
Local & State
Clans keep traditions alive at annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games in Topsham