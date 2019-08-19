WATERVILLE — Waterville Public School’s board voted unanimously to move forward and join the existing Regional Service Center at Monday evening’s meeting.

The district was formerly part of Alternative Organizational Structure 92 which also included Winslow and Vassalboro schools. Last March, voters from the three communities elected to dissolve AOS 92 in order to pursue joining an education service center. According to maine.gov, an education service center (ESC) is a multi-service agency established and operated for the purposes of developing, managing and providing services to its members.

Superintendent Eric Haley said at Monday’s meeting that the district originally decided not to go through with joining a service center because at the time, the legislation enacted by former Gov. Paul LePage meant that there was no financial incentive “on the table” and joining required a completely separate board to control and regulate all of the services the district would be providing through the center.

But, since the election of Gov. Janet Mills in December, those regulations have changed.

“A lot of the things the former governor did have been undone,” Haley said. “It was originally an unfathomable situation and was rejected right off hand … but now the strings have been loosened on service centers.”

Now, the district will receive $94 for every enrolled child once it joins the Regional Service Center, which Regional School Unit 18 and Maine School Administrative District 54 have already joined, and the board that oversees the center will have less control over the operations.

During the board’s discussion about joining, Haley made his approval of joining a service center known to fellow board members.

“We already provide services like the center, like payroll, accounts payable, maintenance, transportation …” Haley said. “There’s no risk in joining because we already provide services … and we can vote to get in and out unlike the vote to form AOS which was for three years … I think this is all great news and I think things look good for us.”

After the vote to move forward with joining the Regional Service Center, the board discussed appointments for the upcoming year.

Margaret Smith, a member of the Waterville City Council, was appointed to be the new kindergarten teacher at George J. Mitchell School, even after school board member Julian Payne spoke out against her consideration.

“I think that hiring a city councilor within the very same system that provides health care and benefits to them and they vote on the school budget is a conflict of interest,” Payne said. “In essence any councilor taking that position would be voting on their own budget.”

Fellow board members did not feel the same way.

“We’re hiring a person who’s qualified,” board member Pamela Trinward said. “If the principal has presented this person to us, we have to assume they’re the most qualified. If the voters of that ward decide not to vote for her for council because she’s a teacher, that’s their business not ours.”

Payne reemphasized that his objection was not to Smith’s position on the council but the conflict of interest he and allegedly other residents have with her being employed by the school.

“Many people are appalled by this … this is illegal in many other cities,” Payne said. “I’m not against her sitting on the council, I’m against any councilor voting on (a) budget that they get health care and benefits from.”

Similar situations occurred in 2016 with former council members Joe O’Donnell and Dana Bushee and in 2017 with former council member Lauren Lessing. Each had positions on the council but were employed or had spouses or partners who were employed by the school district.

However, the board at Monday’s meeting was not moved by Payne’s objection and Smith was appointed to the position by a 5-to-1 vote.

