The annual Northern New England Military Retiree Activity Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Hampshire National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility, 26 Regional Drive (behind the military helicopter display), in Concord, N.H.

All military retired personnel, gray area retirees and families, including those of deceased military personnel, are encouraged to attend this one-stop benefits fair. Legal assistance, veterans’ homes, recreation facilities, cemeteries, the VA and DEERS/ID Card renewals, along with information concerning health care, veteran and survivor benefits and much more will all be available.

The event is free and sponsored by the National Guard of New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine in cooperation with the Retired Activities Offices at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and the Brunswick, Maine area and the retiree councils of the three states.

For more information contact Col. Frank Musmanno (Ret.) at 603-495-3042 or

Robert E. Brassard, MMC USN (Ret.)

Navy Retired Activities Office

Portsmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.