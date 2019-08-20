Patients across Maine are grappling with the high prices of prescription drugs. While patients are going to extreme measures to pay for their medication, drug companies have raised prices on almost 3,500 drugs in the first six months of the year. It’s time for Congress to take action.

Lawmakers have a prime opportunity to hold Big Pharma accountable by passing The Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act of 2019. This bipartisan Senate Finance package, which has already passed out of committee with support from both sides of the aisle, will keep prices in line with inflation, boost transparency, increase competition through greater use of biosimilars and reform Medicare Part D by capping out-of-pocket costs for seniors.

Sen. Susan Collins has been hard at work in Washington raising the profile of the drug pricing crisis on the Senate Aging Committee, working to craft legislation and lending her support to this important package.

Maine taxpayers, patients and seniors are counting on Washington to act to lower drug prices and hold Big Pharma accountable. When they return from their August recess, lawmakers must go to work to ensure legislation like the Senate Finance package is swiftly passed into law.

Cameron West

Wiscasset

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »