RUMFORD — Twenty-nine residents at Rumford Community Home were temporarily moved to other parts of the building when an electrical fire filled the basement with smoke Tuesday morning.

Rumford Fire Chief Chris Reed said the smoke came from fuses.

The smoke was traced to a coil in the air handler system, according to a news release from the home at 11 John F. Kennedy Lane.

Power was shut off for about an hour and residents were moved from the nursing unit to the residential care unit, Administrator Amanda Nelson said. It was “more for their comfort,” she said.

Several ambulances stood by at the scene while firefighters cleared the basement of smoke.

