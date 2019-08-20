The Augusta Colonial Theater will present the Rustic Overtones for the final show of the 2019 Front Street Music Series at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, on Water Street in Augusta.

The bands unique version of indie rock is strongly influenced by soul music, garage punk, jazz and psychedelic music of the 60s and 70s.

Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. Sales will support the ongoing restoration of the historic Colonial Theater.

Front Street Music Series is sponsored by Kennebec Savings Bank and Cushnoc Brewing.

For more information, visit augustacolonialtheater.org, or email [email protected].

