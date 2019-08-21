MOUNT VERNON — A forum on Aging: The Aging In Place Committee Wants Your Input will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Dr. Shaw Memorial Library, 344 Pond Road.
The event will include ice cream sundaes and a group discussion about the eight domains of livability that can help residents remain in the town as they age, and that are essential for the health and well-being of elder residents.
A brief presentation on Maine State Housing Authority’s Comfortably Home Program, which is designed to help low income seniors with accessibility and improvements, will begin at 4:15 p.m. There will then be time for questions and discussion.
For more information, call the library at 293-2565.
