MOUNT VERNON — A forum on Aging: The Aging In Place Committee Wants Your Input will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Dr. Shaw Memorial Library, 344 Pond Road.

The event will include ice cream sundaes and a group discussion about the eight domains of livability that can help residents remain in the town as they age, and that are essential for the health and well-being of elder residents.

A brief presentation on Maine State Housing Authority’s Comfortably Home Program, which is designed to help low income seniors with accessibility and improvements, will begin at 4:15 p.m. There will then be time for questions and discussion.

For more information, call the library at 293-2565.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: