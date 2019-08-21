The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host Comedian Bob Marley in three shows set for 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St. in Rangeley.
A cash bar (beer/wine) and snacks will be available before and during the shows.
Tickets cost $29.50. For tickets, visit bmarley.com.
For a complete Rangeley Friends of the Arts schedule of events, visit rangeleyarts.org.
