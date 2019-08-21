The body that was found Monday in Greenland Cove near Bremen has been identified as that of 63-year-old Glenn Murdoch of Bremen.

The state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday that it was Murdoch and that his cause of death was drowning.

The crew of a commercial fishing vessel found Murdoch’s body around 11 a.m. about 2 nautical miles north of where he was last seen – Round Pond Harbor in Bristol, according to a statement from the Department of Marine Resources.

Murdoch was reported missing Aug. 12 after his skiff was found adrift in Round Pond Harbor. His boat, an 18-foot aluminum Starcraft, had been moored nearby.

The Maine Marine Patrol, United States Coast Guard, and local firefighters conducted an extensive air and ground search for Murdoch following his disappearance, but were unable to find him.

Murdoch had worked at Bath Iron Works for about 30 years, according to Bristol’s fire chief, who was friends with Murdoch.

