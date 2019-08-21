AUBURN — When she was 10 years old, Ella Boucher was approached in the school hallway by her fifth-grade classmate Molly Vincent.

“I have an idea,” Vincent said. “We are good at baking, right?”

Later that evening, Boucher and Vincent pretended they were on the TV show “Shark Tank” and convinced their parents to invest in their ability to raise money through cupcakes.

Seven years later and about to enter their junior year at Edward Little High School in Auburn, Boucher and Vincent have baked more than 10,000 cupcakes and raised over $26,000 for the Dempsey Center.

“I never thought it would get to this scale,” Boucher said.

The girls baked 100 cupcakes Tuesday and delivered full boxes around town after high school soccer practice Wednesday. Flavors included Blueberry Dream, Oreo Determination, Peanut Butter Hope and Red Velvet Love — all taste-tested by quality control specialist Calvin, Vincent’s 11-year-old brother.

The girls are known as The Cupcake Girls and experiment with flavors from year to year. S’mores, Watermelon and cupcake sliders were a hit. Mountain Dew, not so much. Vincent guesses they have baked 20 flavors in either her or Boucher’s kitchen.

Cupcake profits will benefit the Dempsey Center through Red Eddies Strong, a team of Edward Little students who will participate in the Dempsey Challenge, a series of fundraising bike rides, runs and walks, on Sept. 28 and 29.

Cupcake orders can be made through the D4D-Delicious for Dempsey Facebook page or by sending an email to [email protected] Suggested donations are $2 per cupcake.

The Cupcake Girls’ baking skills have given them the opportunity to meet Dempsey Center founder Patrick Dempsey.

“I like to say we are on a first-name basis,” Boucher said. “We’re really not, but I know HIS first name.”

