Seniors Joe Fitzpatrick and Earnest Edwards participated in the University of Maine’s final scrimmage of training camp Wednesday, an afternoon that saw the team’s younger players vying for spots on the second and third teams.

Fitzpatrick, a running back from North Yarmouth and Cheverus High, and Edwards, a wide receiver/kick returner who was a preseason first-team all-Colonial Athletic Association selection, have been hampered by injuries. Fitzpatrick, who rushed for 476 yards and four touchdowns last year, is recovering from a back injury, and Edwards, last year’s leading receiver with 53 catches for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns, has had a hamstring injury.

First-year head coach Nick Charlton said it was good to see them on the field before Maine opens its season Aug. 30 with a 6 p.m. home game against Sacred Heart.

“They looked really promising,” said Charlton. “Earn got the ball a few times and did some nice things. He just needs to keep working to get back into football shape. I was pretty impressed with Fitzy. He hit the ground running. It was good to see.”

The Black Bears, who went 10-4 last year and advanced to the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals for the first time, also received good news Tuesday regarding sophomore running back Jordan Rowell, who injured his right knee in the team’s first scrimmage.

“He will not miss the season,” said Charlton. “He’ll be out a couple of weeks, but he’s recovering nicely. We’ll evaluate him as we go. He’s going to miss a little time, but this is positive news.”

Charlton said redshirt freshman Shawn Bowman has won the starting tight end job.

After a day off, the Black Bears will start preparing for Sacred Heart on Friday.

“We’re pleased with how training camp went,” said Charlton. “But now we’re excited to transition and get into a game week. It’s been a long time.”

