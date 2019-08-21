Grants of up to $10,000 are available through the Maine Community Foundation for community-based efforts to improve or increase access to transportation that may also reduce social isolation for older people, according to a news release from the foundation.

The Maine Charity Foundation Fund grants will support new volunteer driver programs, expansion of transportation programs, and improvements to existing transportation programs.

Nearly a third of older people in Maine live in communities without access to public transportation. For older people, especially those in rural areas, lack of transportation can result in missed medical appointments, malnutrition, and social isolation — all significant threats to good health and quality of life, according to the release.

The application deadline is Sept. 15.

For more details, visit mainecf.org or contact Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee at 761-2440 or [email protected].

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people.

