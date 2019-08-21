Alligator recording artists Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials will perform as part of the Blues in the Barn concert series at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Mountain Village Farm B&B, 164 Main St. in Kingfield.

Currently celebrating more than 30 years together, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials ply their musical talents with skills that have been honed to a razor’s edge. Mixing smoking slide guitar boogies and raw-boned shuffles with the deepest slow-burners.

The band features bassist James “Pookie” Young, guitarist Mike Garrett and drummer Kelly Littleton.

Tickets cost $20 at the gate, children 10 and younger will be admitted free with a paying adult.

For more information, visit mountainvillageinn.com.

