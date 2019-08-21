Sales of existing single-family homes in Maine remained relatively flat in July compared with a year earlier, while the median sale price increased by about 2 percent.

A report issued Wednesday by Maine Listings said July home sales volume was up by 0.2 percent from a year earlier, while the median sale price increased by 2.2 percent to $230,000. The median indicates that half of homes sold for more money and half sold for less.

July home sales in Maine Volume of sales 2018- 1863 2019- 1866 Median sales price 2018- $225,000 2019- $230,000

“For-sale inventory has crept up slightly, though competition for entry-level homes remains high,” Peter Harrington, president of the Maine Association of Realtors and broker/partner with Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland, said in the report. “With increasing for-sale inventory levels and very affordable mortgage interest rates, we expect markets to remain steady.”

For the three-month period ending July 31, Maine home sales volume was up by 0.8 percent from the same period of 2018, while the median sale price increased by 4.2 percent to $234,450, the report said.

The biggest sales volume increase for the three-month period compared with a year earlier was 20.1 percent in Hancock County, while the biggest decrease was 20.8 percent in Sagadahoc County, it said.

The biggest median sale price increase for the three-month period was 44.4 percent in Piscataquis County, where the median price rose to $143,000. The only county in Maine that experienced a median price decrease was Knox County, where the median fell by 7.6 percent to $230,000, the report said.

“Sales volume has been up-and-down over the first seven months of 2019 and is running only 1.6 percent below the comparable time period for 2018, Maine’s record-breaking year,” Harrington said.

Nationally, home sales increased by 1 percent in July compared with a year earlier, while the median home sale price rose by 4.5 percent to $284,000, according to the National Association of Realtors.

In the Northeast region, sales dipped by 4.3 percent in July from a year earlier, and the median home sale price fell by 1 percent to $305,800, it said.

