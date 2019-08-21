Police are seeking information on a robber who held up Richie’s Pizza on South Main Street in Pittsfield Tuesday afternoon, according to Pittsfield Police Chief Harold ‘Pete’ Bickmore.

Police were dispatched to the pizza shop at 3:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Bickmore said. The suspect fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money after he brandished a small black handgun to the female attendant working at the store.

Surveillance image of suspect in robbery of Rich's Pizza in Pittsfield Tuesday afternoon. Maine State Police photo

Bickmore said the robber was wearing an orange sweatshirt, a black ski-mask and sunglasses during the robbery. A post on the Maine State Police Facebook page described the robber as male, between 5 foot-10 inches and 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

State Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect in hopes that the public could help identify him.

Bickmore said Pittsfield police are now working with several agencies to track down the suspect, including Maine State Police, Somerset County Sheriff, Somerset County District Attorney, Skowhegan Police, Clinton Police and several more.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is urged to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (207) 487-4439.

