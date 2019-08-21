Red Baraat will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24 at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., in Rockland.

The group is a pioneering band from Brooklyn, New York. Conceived by dhol player Sunny Jain, the group has drawn worldwide praise for its singular sound, a merging of hard driving North Indian bhangra with elements of hip-hop, jazz and raw punk energy. Created with no less a purposeful agenda than manifesting joy and unity in all people, Red Baraat’s spirit is worn brightly on its sweaty and hard-worked sleeve.

Red Baraat’s June 2018 album release, “Sound The People,” hit the top 10 on the World Music Charts Europe.

Tickets cost $24 in advance, or $28 day of show. Lobby and Balcony Bars are open for all live shows for those 21-plus.

For more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.

