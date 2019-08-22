Shannon Thurston, director of Voice and Musical Theatre Studies at Maine Arts Academy in Sidney, and the academy’s Chamber Singers have been invited to participate in a performance of The Holiday Music of Eric Whitacre on the Distinguished Concerts International New York City Concert Series in New York City.

This performance is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 24, in Isaac Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall, under the baton of Composer/Conductor Eric Whitacre. These musicians will join with other choristers from around the world to form the Distinguished Concerts Singers International, a choir of distinction. Composer Eric Whitacre will lead the performance and will serve as the clinician for the residency, according to a news release from the company.

“The Maine Arts Academy Chamber Singers received this invitation because of the quality and high level of musicianship demonstrated by the singers as well as the quality of their audition recording. It is quite an honor just to be invited to perform in New York. These wonderful musicians not only represent a high quality of music and education, but they also become ambassadors for the entire community. This is an event of extreme pride for everybody and deserving of the community’s recognition and support. The singers will spend five days and four nights in New York City in preparation for their concert, said Dr. Jonathan Griffith, artistic director and principal conductor for DCINY, according to the release.

“The singers will spend approximately 9-10 hours in rehearsals over the five day residency,” said Griffith, according to the release. “Not all of the time is spent in rehearsals, since there is so much history and culture to see in New York City. However, the performance is the primary purpose for their visit to the city.”

Founded by Iris Derke and Jonathan Griffith, Distinguished Concerts International New York is the leading producer of dynamically charged musical excellence. With its unforgettable concert experiences in renowned venues, empowering educational programs, and its global community of artists and audiences, DCINY changes lives through the power of performance.

Members of the community are encouraged to give financial support in sending these singers to New York by contacting Thurston via email at [email protected].

For more information on tickets, group sales or other special offers, call 212-707-8566, ext. 307, or email [email protected].

