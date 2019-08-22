Opera House Arts will host the Maine Outdoor Film Festival celebrating creativity and the great outdoors under the stars in Stonington on Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Stonington Ball Field, 40 School St.

The films begin after sunset at approximately 8 p.m. Food trucks and vendors will line the street starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

“Summer in Maine is all about getting outside,” said MOFF director Nick Callanan in a news release from Opera House Arts. “And in Stonington, we’re showing outdoor films, outdoors! That’s a win for everyone and it should be a great night.”

The Maine Outdoor Film Festival, sponsored by Opera House Arts, brings a series of short films about outdoor adventure and conservation to the Stonington Ball Field. The films, which will be projected on a screen outdoors in the field, are from all over the world, including three with connections to Maine.

This event is free and open to all. MOFF suggests making a $5 donation in support of the Loon Echo Land Trust.

For a complete list of films, visit maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com.

For more information, call 367-2788.

