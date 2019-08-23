River Arts in Damariscotta will present Carol Wiley in a solo show “Figures and Shapes” at the gallery located at 241 Route One. This West Gallery show runs through Sept. 4.

Three summers ago at the West Gallery, Jefferson Maine artist Carol Wiley had a solo show featuring the many ways she paints the human figure and face. This summer in her West Gallery show “Figures and Shapes,” she exhibits paintings which further explore figures and their environment.

Wiley has a teacher and friend who often refers to her as a “shape painter.” Perplexed a bit by this moniker, Wiley, who describes herself as a colorist, decided to push into the idea of shapes by paying closer attention to both negative and positive space and by breaking images into smaller shapes. This searching has expanded her perception and the results are intriguing forays into spacial exploration.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information call 563-1507.

