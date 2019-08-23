CHICAGO — House Targaryen and House Lannister have nothing on House (er, condo?) Martin.

An Uptown condo near the intersection of Sheridan Road and Argyle Street that “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin lived in from 1971 to 1975 is on the market for $354,900.

According to listing details, the 1,800-square-foot condo features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, original woodwork, new windows, hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen and in-unit laundry.

On his website, Martin said he shared the then-apartment with an “ever-changing cast of roomies” after getting his master’s degree from Northwestern, putting beds in the dining room and back porch, essentially creating a five-bedroom unit. “The rent was $150 a month, after all,” he wrote.

Listing agent Michael Samm said he has several private showings the morning of Aug. 24, before a “Game of Thrones” themed open house from noon to 3 p.m.

“I have no idea what to expect,” he said about who he thinks will ultimately buy the property — whether it will be a GOT superfan. “I think that would be really cool, but we’ll see.”

Samm, who discovered the Martin connection through his clients who are selling the property, said the open house is sponsored by cocktail mixer brand Fever-Tree and will feature food and drinks inspired by the hit show. On the menu: Dragon’s Eggs (spicy deviled eggs) and Red Wedding cake, among other bites. A “Dire Wolf” will also make an appearance and greet guests.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »