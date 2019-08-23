IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

6:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hellenic Way.

7:46 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Crossing Way.

8:21 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

8:39 a.m., theft was reported on State Street.

8:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.

8:54 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.

9:24 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Stone Street.

9:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

9:44 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

10:02 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Court Street.

1 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Northern Avenue.

1:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

1:32 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Hescock Street.

2:49 p.m., a 78-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, less than $500.

4:24 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Western Avenue.

5:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

6:13 p.m., a complaint about an agricultural animal was made on Church Hill Road.

6:44 p.m., lost property was reported on Water Street.

7:05 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Stone Street.

9:42 p.m., fraud was reported on Purinton Avenue.

9:48 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Court Street.

Thursday at 4:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

IN CHELSEA, Thursday at 10:12 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 4:52 p.m., a dog was found on Lincoln Avenue.

5 p.m., a missing dog was reported at Filimore Place.

9:05 p.m., a dog was found on Old Brunswick Road.

Tuesday at 8:54 a.m., lost property was recovered on Brunswick Avenue.

3:59 p.m., a well-being check was made on Adams Street.

10:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pushard Lane.

Wednesday at 6:28 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Highland Avenue.

11:09 p.m., a complaint about an animal was reported on Middle Street.

Thursday at 1:13 a.m., a well-being check was made on Church Street.

10:28 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Church Street.

1:14 p.m., a lost wallet was turned in to the Gardiner Police Department.

3:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

6:16 p.m, a complaint about a bat was reported on Autumn Street.

10:06 p.m, suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 8:13 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Town Hall Lane.

9 a.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Bowdoin Street.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 11:47 a.m., Pietro Nicolosi, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order on Kenneth Street.

SUMMONSES

9:41 p.m., Darney Adams, 25, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of assault, terrorizing, failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth, refusing to sign criminal summons.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 8:29 p.m., a 16-year-old juvenile male was issued a summons on a charge of minor in possession of marijuana.

