NASHUA, N.H. — Police say a New Hampshire Department of Transportation worker was seriously hurt in a crash that split his tractor in half.

WMUR-TV reports a DOT worker riding in another tractor said he and his co-worker had just wrapped up for the day after mowing along the Everett Turnpike in Nashua on Thursday. They were in the breakdown lane and about to get off the highway when a vehicle crashed into the mower with his co-worker, identified by police as 56-year-old Thomas Porter, of Nashua. The tractor was split in two.

Porter was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was identified as 22-year-old Daniel Jarry, of Nashua.

Four lanes of travel were closed for a while.

Police are still investigating.

