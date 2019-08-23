SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Ashley DeBlois, of North Monmouth, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Western New England University during the May 18 commencement ceremonies.
DeBlois was among more than 600 students who received degrees from 28 states. The top five fields of study were Mechanical Engineering, Criminal Justice, Accounting, Pharmacy Studies, and Psychology.
