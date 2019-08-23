Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine is accepting grant applications from non-profit organizations that share their mission of healthy children, healthy families, according to a news release from the organization. The application deadline is Friday, Aug. 30.

Eligible nonprofits will demonstrate a commitment to improving the lives of children and families. The RMHC Maine Grants Program partners with these selected organizations to broaden RMHC Maine’s outreach and have a greater positive impact on the children in Maine and northern New Hampshire.

Since 1989, more than $3,360,000 has been awarded.

To learn more about the guidelines and application process, visit rmhcmaine.org.

This program is made possible by RMHC Maine’s mission partner, McDonald’s, and generous McDonald’s patrons. In each of the 61 McDonald’s located in Maine and the four located in northern New Hampshire, customers place their change into donation boxes supported by the McDonald’s Owner/Operators. A portion of this money directly benefits the RMHC Maine Grants Program to help support other non-profits that share RMHC Maine’s mission of healthy children, healthy families.

