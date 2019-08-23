LIVERMORE — An 88-year-old Rumford man died Friday afternoon when the boat he was in overturned on Brettuns Pond near Route 108.

A man and a woman who were also in the small aluminum boat made it to shore and survived, officials said.

The name of the victim was being withheld until investigators notified his family.

Acting Sgt. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service said the victim was a passenger in the boat being operated by another man.

All three occupants were in the water and early reports were that all of them made it to shore near Briggs Lane and someone attempted to perform CPR on the 88-year-old.

It was not immediately clear what caused the boat, which was powered by an electric motor, to overturn.

The Warden Service was continuing to investigate Friday.

This story will be updated.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: