TOPS ME, Gardiner 176, held its installation of officers Aug. 7. Polly Hathaway conducted the installation of officers’ ceremony.

The following officers were recognized: Shirley Fearon, leader; Lorna Laney, co-leader; Kathy Lamothe, secretary; Florence Lancaster, treasurer; Beverly Lamoreau, weight recorder; and Donna Ormsby, assistant weight recorder.

Hathaway, chairwoman, was named Sunshine Person for the upcoming year. Nancy Pare is the chapter greeter, Vie Richards song leader and Linda Rose contest person.

The group meets every Wednesday at the First Baptist Church, 47 Church St. Weigh in takes place from 10 to 11:15 a.m.

For questions and more information, call 724-3220 or 582-3359.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: