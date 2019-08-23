AUGUSTA — A West Gardiner man was found guilty at the Capital Judicial Center Friday of sexually assaulting a teenage girl more than a year ago.

Kenneth D. Marquis, 61, was arrested in July 2018 on a charge of unlawful sexual contact, a class D misdemeanor, for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in April of 2018.

The jury deliberated for several hours Thursday and Friday before reaching a verdict at the Capital Judicial Center early Friday afternoon.

Kennebec County Sheriff’s officers arrested Marquis after they met with the teenager multiple times, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Detective Brittany Johnson. The girl told police Marquis, who took some of his clothes off, simulated the actions of sexual intercourse with her and moved his hand underneath her shirt while the pair were alone at his West Gardiner home, according to the affidavit. Johnson wrote Marquis later told her not to tell anyone about it.

Kennebec County Deputy District Attorney Frayla Tarpinian, who prosecuted the case, said no one witnessed the incident because it took place in the privacy of a house. There was no DNA evidence.

Tarpinian said after the assault, Marquis instructed the victim via text message to tell another child he thought she had revealed the assault to that she had lied.

She urged jurors to heed the words of the victim, who testified Thursday, about what she said Marquis did to her.

“This is enough. Her words are enough,” Tarpinian told jurors in her closing arguments.

Following the jury’s decision Walter McKee, who represented Marquis, said his client was deeply disappointed with the verdict.

“With the jury out for a full day, there were obviously questions about the alleged victim’s testimony,” McKee said.

In his closing argument, McKee said the alleged incident did not take place. He said the texts from Marquis to the victim were not specific and do not mention any illegal activity.

Marquis did not testify.

Testimony wrapped up Thursday afternoon. Jurors deliberated until Thursday evening before taking a break, and reconvened Friday morning. They reached a verdict just before 1 p.m.

Maeghan Maloney, district attorney for Kennebec and Somerset counties, praised the victim for speaking up and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office for its investigation.

“I admire the victim’s strength in speaking up, and I am pleased that we were able to get justice for her,” Maloney said.

Sentencing is expected to take place at the end of September.

