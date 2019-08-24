Augusta

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday for north/south were Paul Mitnik and Paul Sherman, Audrey and Carroll Harding, and Frank Gilbert and Noralie Cox. East/west winners were Lynne Macleod and Dot Murray, Glenn Angell and Dennis Purington, and Ron Cote and David Offer.

Winners on Thursday were Anil Goswami and Tom Simmons, Debby Gardiner and Paul Mitnik, and Marilyn Ware and Martha Morrill.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Barbara Trehune and Karen Torrey, Jean Reillieg and Lynn Kerschiner, Dick Quinlan and Willie Pouliot, and Carroll and Audrey Harding.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

Hallowell

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Gerene Lachapelle. Kay O’Brien placed second, and Jackie Berry placed third.

Keith Todd was Thursday’s winner. Kay O’Brien placed second, and Sharon Dumas placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Sylvia ad Bob Poulin, Betty Perry and Francis Roy placed second, Lee Lenfest and Maddy Poulin tied with Alice King and Dick Quinlan for third place, Elaine Quinlan and Lee Duff placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

