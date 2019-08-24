The Skating Association of Maine will host Hockeyfest, a block party, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Camden National Bank Ice Vault, 203 Whitten Road, in Hallowell. The free event marks the official start of hockey season and an opportunity for boys and girls to register for hockey and skating programs offered the association.

The festivities will include an on-ice skills competition, carnival games, food, local vendors and there will be hockey equipment donations and giveaway table, according to a news release from the association.

There also will be an opportunity for attendees to participate in a public skate for $5. Special guests at the event will include members of the Maine Mariners, ECHL hockey team, players from the University of Maine, Colby College men’s and women’s ice hockey teams and other special guests.

The schedule:

• Skills competition from 11:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.;

• public skate ($5, skate rental available for $4) is set for 1-3 p.m.; and

• Maine Moose hockey game will begin at 3:10 p.m.

“Our goal for Hockeyfest is to attract more children and families to learn more about local skating opportunities and our programs. It will be a great time to have some fun and register for hockey, figure skating and learn to skate programs. People tend not to think of skating until winter is here, but September is the perfect time to sign up, save money and learn more about opportunities to skate,” said Sue Smith, president of the Skating Association of Maine, according to the release.

The event is open to the public and will include a variety of hockey themed games and including skills competition for hardest shot, accuracy contest and on-ice obstacle course. The competition will feature two age groups, 9-11 and 12-14. Participants can register at the event before 11:30 a.m.

There also will be other outdoor activities that include a plinko, dunk tank, touch a truck and Zamboni.

The event is made possible by a partnership with the Skating Association of Maine and the Camden National Bank Ice Vault, USA Hockey, Maine Mariners, University of Maine and New England Sled Warriors.

Recently, SAM hosted a “Hockey is for everyone” event in partnership with USA Hockey that has led to a rise in interest in sled hockey in the region. SAM volunteers and the New England Warriors team will be at the event to help those in wheelchairs and other physical challenges get in the sleds and learn how to use them. The New England Sled Warriors Ice hockey team and staff provided instruction and education for all participants. The association is raising funds for a sled hockey program to provide children of all abilities the opportunity to play hockey.

To learn more about the upcoming event, skills competition, how to volunteer for the event or to support any of SAM’s programs, call 512-8226 or visit maineskaters.com.

The Skating Association of Maine is a nonprofit 501(c) organization that encourages and promotes ice skating programs in the State of Maine. To learn more about the Skating Association of Maine and upcoming skating lessons, learn to play hockey and camps, visit its website.

