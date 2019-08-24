An elderly Somesville man who went missing Saturday morning was located several hours later and 200 miles north in Presque Isle.

The Maine Department of Public Safety sent out an email alert shortly before 6 p.m., saying that police on Mount Desert Island were looking for Thornton Jenkins, 86, who has early dementia and had no cellphone.

Jenkins hadn’t been seen since he headed out Saturday morning to run some errands in his 2003 gray Ford Explorer, police said. He was expected to travel through the coastal towns of Somesville and Southwest Harbor, near Bar Harbor, and return home by noon, police said.

In an email alert sent at 6:20 p.m., police said Jenkins had been located in Presque Isle, where he had run out of gas but was now safe.

Family members were traveling to Aroostook County to bring Jenkins home, police said.

