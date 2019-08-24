RANGELEY PLANTATION — Rangeley Fire Rescue officers intercepted a canoe carrying a young person who was having a medical emergency Friday on Mooselookmeguntic Lake between Toothaker Island and Shelton Noyes ramp in northern Oxford County.

Initial reports were that they were headed to a private boat launch off Bemis track, Capt. Jonny Wakefield said.

Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Dennis Marquis launched Marine 1 and a privately owned boat from Haines Landing with Capt. Tiger Sikes and Wakefield who made the initial contact with the group of campers. The boat was located about 1½ miles south of the Shelton Trail launch.

Firefighters took the patient to an awaiting NorthStar EMS ambulance onshore at the Shelton Trail launch in Richardson Township in northern Oxford County, Wakefield said.

