Share the Road with Carol, an all ages commemorative bike ride, will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. The ride, which has 12-mile and 27-mile options, starts and ends at the Windsor Town Office, 523 Ridge Road, according to a news release from Christina Moylan.

This annual ride honors the memory of Dr. Carol Eckert, who was killed as a result of a bike accident in 2016. Biking was Eckert’s passion and an invite is extended to everyone who feels the same to join in the remembrance of a life well pedaled and to further the cause of bicycle safety in Maine.

Register online BikeReg.com or at the event from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

There will be one rest stop on the 27-mile ride. After the ride, fellowship, remembrances and light snacks will be shared at the Windsor Town Hall.

This ride is an opportunity to explore the rolling hills along the border of the Kennebec and Lincoln counties, it is not a fundraiser.

For more information, contact Moylan at 441-3899 or [email protected].

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: