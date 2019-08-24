Messalonskee High School Girls Soccer and the ShineOnCass Foundation will host its fourth annual girls youth soccer mentoring day Shine On Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Messalonskee High School Turf Field, at 131 Messalonskee High Drive, in Oakland.

The event will be held to honor former Messalonskee soccer player Cassidy Charette, who died in 2014.

Area girls, in grades pre-kindergarten to grade 5, can attend free of charge. Registration is not required.

In addition to skill building activities and fun field games, all attendees will receive autographed team posters and a ShineOnCass Kindness Matters wristband that earns them a special snack and recognition at Lady Eagles’ home games this season.

The ShineOnCass Foundation was created to educate, inspire and empower youth to shine their own light through kindness and volunteer charitable activities.

For more information about the ShineOn Saturday event or the foundation, visit [email protected] or email [email protected].

