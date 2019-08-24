The University of Maine Cooperative Extension, based in Orono, along with the Maine Grass Farmers Network, the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association and Wolfe’s Neck Center for Agriculture and the Environment, will host three workshops to demonstrate the principles of soil health, and how livestock management can influence soil quality and the environment, according to a news release from the cooperative extension.

As part of a Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education project, “Identification and Remediation of Compaction on Northeast Pasture Soils,” the New York Soil Health Trailer participates in field days across the Northeast to demonstrate to producers how improved soil health helps their operation by providing technical soil services and grazing management education. It is equipped with a rainfall simulator to demonstrate soil principles and show the impact of rainfall on infiltration and runoff. This event also will allow participants to evaluate soil compaction using various tools, according to the release.

Presentations by Fay Benson of Cornell Cooperative Extension Cortland County and Rick Kersbergen of UMaine Extension will cover preventing loss of nutrients and top soil through soil erosion by strengthening soil aggregates, identifying compaction in soils, understanding how carbon is removed from the atmosphere and stored in soil, and improving the soils ability to recycle and store nutrients.

The workshops will be held at three locations on Maine dairy farms:

• 12:30-3 p.m. Sept. 3 at Wolfe’s Neck Center for Agriculture and the Environment, Freeport;

• 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at Rainbow Valley Farm, 3535 West River Road, Sidney; and

• 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at Hardy Farm, 360 Weeks Mills Road, Farmington.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call 342.5971 or visit [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: