The Town of Thorndike will celebrate its bicentennial on Saturday, Sept. 14. The celebration will kick off with a parade at 10 a.m. in Thorndike Village, according to a news release from the Thorndike Recreation Committee.

The day will continue with games for the children, a chicken barbecue, live music and performances, historical displays, craft vendors and more.

All are welcome to join in the celebration as Thorndike takes a look back at its 200 years of history and celebrates all that its little town will accomplish in the next 200 years.

To donate, volunteer or to participate, visit its Facebook page and send a message.

For more information, contact Jeff Trafton, chairman of the Thorndike Recreation Committee, at 322-9213 or [email protected].

