The federal government is providing more than $4.5 million to help with affordable housing in southern Maine, where housing shortages can be a problem.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing the money to Cumberland County and the city of Portland, which is the largest city in the state. Republican Sen. Susan Collins says the funds will “help connect Cumberland County’s most vulnerable citizens with additional resources and promote their health, independence and overall wellbeing.”
Most of the money is coming in the form of HUD Community Development Block Grants. Those grants are designed to provide housing and expand economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income residents.
Some of the Portland grant money is through the HOME program, which also seeks to expand affordable housing availability.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Columnists
Noah Feldman: The Senate will be fine without the filibuster
-
Local & State
Last-ditch effort underway to use ranked-choice voting in March primaries
-
Editorials
Our View: Children bear brunt of Trump’s anti-immigrant policies
-
Local & State
Scarborough homeowners balk at first townwide revaluation in 14 years
-
Local & State
Cruise ship spending lower than first reported