A single-vehicle crash in Sanford that left two people injured remains under investigation by the Sanford Police Department. The crash happened around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Deputy Chief Tim Strout said the investigation revealed that the driver of a Kia Forte was operating erratically when it left Main Street, near the intersection with S-Curve Road in Springvale, and collided with several trees before rolling onto its side.

Strout identified the driver as 23-year-old Hunter Penley of North Berwick. He was transported to Maine Medical Center. Dean Towne, 42, of Acton, a passenger in the car, was transported to the Portland hospital by LifeFlight helicopter.

Penley and Towne were treated at the hospital and released.

