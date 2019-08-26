The Wiscasset Art Walk is set for 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. Wiscasset Village will be humming with exhibitions and accomplished artists painting live during the evening.

Sylvan Gallery, 49 Water St., is celebrating 19 years as a fine art gallery representing a select group of contemporary, award-winning New England artists. For this anniversary exhibit, new work includes a series of nocturnes by Neal Hughes; Robert Noreika’s Cribstone, an oil painting of the

Bailey Island stone bridge, also known as Cribstone Bridge; new paintings by Crista Pisano which she completed during the Castine, Plein Air Festival in July; and new work by Wiscasset artist Susannah Haney. Gallery owner Ann Scanlan, a fine artist currently exploring the theme of animals in local rural farm settings, knows all the artists she represents. She’ll be on hand to talk with visitors about the paintings on exhibit and the stories behind them.

For 35 years, Wiscasset Bay Gallery, 67 Main St., has specialized in fine 19th through 21st century American and European paintings. The current exhibit, Impressionism, Post-Impressionism & Modernism, features paintings by artists from America, France and Italy including the charming work of American artists Leon Kroll (1884–1974) and Suzanne Demarest (1900-1985).

The Maine Art Gallery has invited artists to paint en plein air in the Village during Wiscasset Art Walk, and the public is invited to look over shoulders and watch as visions unfold on canvas. Some of the regional artists participating are Lisa Kyle, Stephan Giannini, Renee Lammers, Ian Bruce, Geoffrey Bladon, and Tony van Hasselt.

Visitors who would like to make their own art, the Weaving Project, 64 Main St., welcomes children and adults to participate in the on-going process of creating a large, collaborative art piece.

For more information, visit wiscassetartwalk.org or email Lucia Droby at [email protected].

