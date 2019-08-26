A dinner for Farmingdale seniors is planned for noon Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Highland Avenue Methodist Church, 35 Highland Ave., in Gardiner.
There will be door prizes, but no takeouts.
To make a reservation, call the Farmingdale Town Office at 582-2225 before noon Friday, Sept. 13.
