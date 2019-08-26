The University of Maine Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteers program will host its annual Field Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Rogers Farm demonstration garden, 914 Bennoch Road, Old Town, according to a news release from the extension

Activities will include workshops, a new backyard hops demonstration garden, botanical crafts, Maine-grown melon taste tests, a book walk, expert tips on growing peppers and butterfly gardens, door prizes and more.

The family friendly event is free and open to the public; rain or shine. No registration is required.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate Garland at [email protected] or 942-7396. More information also is available online at extension.umaine.edu.

